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Severe storms to start the week!

Damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are all fair game...
Confidence is increasing in a significant severe weather threat Monday, March 16th across Maryland. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare Level 4 out of 5 (Moderate Risk) for severe storms. The last time a risk this high was issued for parts of our area was August 7, 2023. Overnight tonight, a warm front will lift northward, increasing low-level moisture across the region. At the same time, a dip in the jet stream will strengthen winds aloft. The combination of moist air at the surface and strong winds higher in the atmosphere will create an environment capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Sunday night weather
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Posted

BALTIMORE — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare Level 4 out of 5 (Moderate Risk) for severe storms. The last time a risk this high was issued for parts of our area was August 7, 2023. This means that the atmosphere will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. The greatest threat appears to be between 2-8 PM, when a squall line moves from west to east across Maryland. These lines of storms are notorious for producing powerful straight-line winds, which could gust between 60–75 mph. Now is a good time to review your severe weather safety plan and make sure you and your family are prepared.

Stay safe!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 68. South wind 15-30 mph, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.
Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 30. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a chance of showers. A high near 60.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a chance of showers. A high near 58.

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