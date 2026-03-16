Severe storms to start the week!

BALTIMORE — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare Level 4 out of 5 (Moderate Risk) for severe storms. The last time a risk this high was issued for parts of our area was August 7, 2023. This means that the atmosphere will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. The greatest threat appears to be between 2-8 PM, when a squall line moves from west to east across Maryland. These lines of storms are notorious for producing powerful straight-line winds, which could gust between 60–75 mph. Now is a good time to review your severe weather safety plan and make sure you and your family are prepared.

Stay safe!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 68. South wind 15-30 mph, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 30. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a chance of showers. A high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a chance of showers. A high near 58.