Early school closings for Monday, March 16, 2026

Ahead of severe storms expected to hit Maryland Monday afternoon, schools are prepping for delays and closures.

Anne Arundel County - Due to the forecast for severe and dangerous weather, including potential tornadoes in the afternoon, all schools will close 2 hours early on Monday, March 16. There will be no afternoon half-day ECSE programs, no afternoon CAT Center programs, and no JROTC programs. In addition, all school field trips for Monday, March 16, are canceled.

Students will be transported home via normal routes at dismissal times that are two hours earlier than normal. All activities beyond the regular school day, including magnet extended day programs, extracurricular activities and all Evening High School classes, will be canceled on Monday, March 16.

For the status of activities sponsored by agencies other than Anne Arundel County Public Schools, please check with those agencies.

Baltimore County Public Schools - All BCPS schools and offices will close three hours early tomorrow, Monday, March 16, 2026. Afternoon prekindergarten classes and all afterschool and evening activities are canceled. Families are encouraged to monitor the weather and take precautions as the storm system moves through the region.

Harford County Public Schools - Due to the forecasted weather, Harford County Public Schools, schools and offices, will close 3 hours early Monday, March 16, 2026. We will re-evaluate in the morning and will update if any additional changes to the schedule are necessary.

