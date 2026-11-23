BALTIMORE, Md. — The full Maryland Congressional delegation is continuing the push to bring the new United States Space Academy to the state.

In a letter sent to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and the Space Academy Selection Commission Monday, ten lawmakers made the argument that Maryland is "the right choice for the new Space Academy."

The letter comes following Gov. Wes Moore's proposal, announced Friday, in which the University of Maryland would be the academy's temporary home while it explored longer-term opportunities near NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

According to lawmakers, Maryland's proximity to NASA headquarters, military training facilities, and "premier scientific research institutions" in the University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. Naval Academy, and Morgan State University make it a beneficial location.

They also argue that Maryland is "a premier hub for the aerospace industry" with more than 100,000 aerospace professionals working in the state.

“The Space Academy should be located in a state that can maximize opportunities for its students, as the success of the Academy will depend on an unprecedented blend of leadership from academia, civil and commercial space, and the U.S. military," the members write in the joint letter. "Maryland offers an extensive network of scientific talent, commercial entrepreneurship, and military expertise that will be vital to an Academy experience for the talented individuals it will support and develop. We are confident that when given full and fair consideration, Maryland will stand out as the best and right choice for the United States Space Academy."

