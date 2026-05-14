Where to get your paws on one-of-a-kind artwork to help shelter animals

WHITE MARSH — From the classroom to the canvas, an art gallery inside White Marsh Mall is helping animals in need.

The annual “Kindness for Paws” fundraiser features more than 2,000 pieces of artwork created by students and teachers from 37 schools across Maryland, all inspired by adopted animals from the Maryland SPCA.

For Edgemere resident Mike Starr, the event carries special meaning. After losing a beloved family dog, Starr says adopting another pet through the Maryland SPCA helped his family heal.

“They’re like our family,” Starr said. “Prior to getting this dog, we lost a dog and it was very emotional for us.”

The fundraiser is now in its 13th year and continues to provide much-needed support for the shelter.

“Every single picture that the kids have made is a picture of an adopted animal from the Maryland SPCA,” said Katie Flory, community care and advocacy director with the Maryland SPCA.

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Flory says the shelter takes in more than 3,000 animals each year, making community support critical.

“Our budget runs about seven million dollars, so that money goes directly towards helping the animals,” Flory said.

Organizers say the event is also designed to teach students compassion and community service through art.

“We hope that it can teach them empathy, the love for animals,” Flory said.

Baltimore County resident Beverly Grigsby says she enjoys seeing the creativity from students across the state.

“I like the way they got them all labeled so you can know which schools you want to support and which teacher,” Grigsby said.

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The artwork goes on sale Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. near Macy’s Home.

Student artwork costs $10, while teacher pieces are $20.

Organizers say anyone unable to attend in person can still purchase digital downloads of the artwork online for $5.

“It’s the child’s imagination,” Flory said. “It’s their interpretation of what they think this animal would look like. And honestly, this event brings nothing but smiles to your face.”