WHITE MARSH, Md. — A woman-owned bakery in White Marsh is experiencing a surge in business after the owner's honest plea on Facebook went viral.

Yummery, located on Philadelphia Road for almost 12 years, serves cookies, wedding cakes, cupcakes and much more. Despite being open for over a decade, owner Christi Weker said the bakery recently struggled to bring in customers, seeing only four people on one particularly slow day.

"We opened the doors, and I expected to have lines around the building and it just never happened. We were all just standing around waiting to be discovered," Weker said.

'We blew up': White Marsh bakery sees surge in business after going viral on social media White Marsh bakery sees surge in business after going viral on social media

Weker decided to post daily on Facebook, sharing everything from her first cake to elaborate creations like crab-shaped cakes as well as the reality of running a small business.

"And what two, three weeks ago, I posted on Facebook, and I was just like, 'My brother said I shouldn't post when we're in trouble,'" Weker said.

Shortly after the post, Weker's mother, who manages the bakery's finances, suggested it was time to get a loan. However, the Facebook post had already started to gain traction.

"I call my mom, I'm like, I think we're okay, let's not do that loan, we blew up. Go on Facebook and read what I wrote because people are coming out in droves," Weker said.

Now, the bakery's phone rings constantly, and foot traffic has increased significantly with new customers discovering the shop.

"It popped up on my feed, and I was like, Oh, what is that? I just saw the pictures of the cupcakes, and I was like, ' That looks really good," a customer said.

The sudden influx of support has kept the bakery incredibly busy.

"I don't think I've had a day off in March, but I'm okay with that. You open a business with a dream that you're gonna be successful and when you finally are, you can't complain about it because it's what you've been waiting for," Weker said.

She credited her all-female staff for helping her push through the difficult times.

Taylor Epps Christi and the Yummery staff

"On the slow days, you just have to keep plugging along and have faith that one day it will get better and when it does, it will get better. And when it does, it's amazing," Weker said.

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