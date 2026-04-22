Walking to make a difference

TOWSON — The community came together in a powerful show of support on Friday as hundreds turned out for GBMC’s “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes”.

The event raises awareness and funds for domestic violence and child protection services.

Organizers said the programs, which operate 24/7 and are free of charge, are a critical lifeline for victims across the region.

CLICK PLAY: GBMC President and CEO Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan says the need is constant. Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

Beyond the fun, the day served a serious purpose: ensuring that vital resources for survivors are always available and letting victims know that help is only a call away.

Over $270,000 was raised by those who walked to make a difference.