‘Utter Betrayal’: Pet crematorium operator gets 20 years for theft; causing ‘real pain’ to owners

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for running a fake pet cremation company, according to a spokesperson with the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

Rodney Orlando Ward, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft over $25,000 and five counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,000, the spokesperson added.

Ward had operated Loving Care Pet Funeral Services for almost a year before his arrest, which stemmed from the discovery of over 40 pet remains that were left on the side of the road.

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After seven pets were found, 38 more remains were later discovered when Baltimore County police executed a search warrant on Ward's home.

The decaying remains were found in a hearse on Ward's property, according to charging documents.

According to Baltimore County Assistant State's Attorney Adam Lippe, Ward's business wasn't even registered in Maryland.

Charging documents say Ward conspired to steal, destroy, and deface the remains of multiple pets.

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During Ward's trial, over 60 victims came forward who had received a box of "remains," which turned out to be gravel, baking soda, and other debris.

Fifteen of those victims gave victim impact statements at the sentencing. Others provided written impact statements.

According to the spokesperson, the judge stated Ward was "particularly cruel," and he caused "real pain" to the victims, describing the incident as an "utter betrayal."

Regarding the sentence, five years were given for theft, and the other 15 years were given for the malicious destruction of property.

Ward must also pay restitution to each victim, which totals over $12,000.