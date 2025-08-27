Man facing 56 charges related to pet cremation scam

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Rodney Ward, the owner of Loving Care Pet in Baltimore County, has been arrested and charged related to a pet cremation scam.

Rodney faces 56 charges including "willfully and maliciously destroying, injuring and defacing the pet remains of a dog."

Charging documents say Rodney conspired with Yalanda Ward, to allegedly steal, destroy and deface the remains of multiple pets.

This comes after owners say they dropped their pets off to be cremated with Rodney's business only to be left with something other than their pet's ashes.

One pet owner says they dropped their pet off and 20 minutes later received a call saying their pet was found on the side of the road with seven other deceased dogs.

RELATED: Ashes to ashes: Duped over dog cremation

Eight animals total, which turned out of be five dogs, a cat and a rabbit, which had all been dumped near the intersection of Frederick Avenue and Boswell Road.

Since the owner's pet was dumped on the side of the road, the ashes he received obviously did not belong to his pet.

At the time, Rodney says he paid a man from the crematorium who was down on his luck to do the work trying to help him out.

Just two weeks later, 38 more dead pets were added to the investigation.

WMAR-2 News' Raven Payne reported Nikki and Markise Pickens went to Loving Care Pet Funeral Services after their cat Norbit, also known as Norby, passed away in February.

They told us that at first the owner, Rodney, was respectful and accommodating, personally picking Norbit up from their home.

They said what he returned with after telling them he cremated their cat looked and sounded like beach sand.

Later, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office and Baltimore County Police executed a search warrant on his home, finding 38 dead and decaying animals bodies in a hearse on his property.

Each individual animal yields a felony amount between $1,500 and $25,000 charging documents say.