U.S. Air Force reverses course on retiring A-10 Thunderbolt planes, making way for potential Maryland return

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — It was March of 2025 when Maryland's Air National Guard gave up their treasured A-10 Thunderbolt planes.

The U.S. Air Force planned to retire the planes, 21 of which were stationed at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport.

Warfield was ordered to transition from flying missions to offensive and defensive cyber operations.

RELATED: Air Force to retire Maryland National Guard's A-10 planes in leadup to Cyber transition

On Wednesday Maryland Congressman Andy Harris said the Air Force decided to preserve the A-10 Thunderbolt II program through 2030, giving Warfield some hope they could get the planes back.

Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink made the decision amid an ongoing war in Iran, in an attempt to preserve the U.S. military's combat power as aircraft production ramps up.

“We are pleased that the A-10 program is now being extended," said Harris. "The Maryland Guard has extensive experience to bring to the table, and we are in contact with the Office of the Air Force Secretary to urge them to bring A-10s back to Maryland so our airmen can help defend the nation.”