Air Force to retire Maryland National Guard's A-10 planes in leadup to Cyber transition

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — The Maryland Air National Guard is about to get a new mission.

On Thursday the Department of the Air Force said Warfield Air National Guard Base in Middle River would be transitioning from an A-10 Thunderbolt flying operation to a cyber wing mission.

"Replacing the aging A-10 Thunderbolt IIs at the 175th Fighter Wing with a cyber mission will create a natural synergy between cyber assets at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group already operating out of Warfield ANGB," the Air Force said in a press release.

Before any final decision is made, the Air Force will conduct an environmental impact analysis to be completed by fall 2025.

In the meantime the Air Force is expected to begin divesting in the 21 A-10 planes at Warfield as early as this fall. It's estimated manpower numbers will remain neutral, although they could take a year to finalize.

The news had long been speculated. While pleased with the expansion, Maryland leaders expressed frustration with the decision to retire the A-10's.

"The Maryland Air National Guard has flown A-10s since 1979, making it one of the most experienced A-10 units in the Air Force. Any new cyber wing must be fully resourced in order to build the facilities and train personnel." Governor Wes Moore said in a statement. " We are disappointed to learn of the Air Force's decision to hurriedly retire the A-10 mission across the nation, including the mission at Martin State, without a plan to retain experienced pilots and maintainers or to replace older systems with advanced aircraft."

Maryland Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, along with Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger also issued a joint statement, seeming to agree.

"This increased mission and growth in the cyber domain will result in additional high-tech jobs for our citizen-soldiers. We will be working with the Air Force and U.S. Cyber Command to ensure that this expansion is adequately resourced," stated the three lawmakers. “That being said, we are disappointed that, despite our repeated objections, the Air Force will move forward with retiring the A-10 presence at Martin State without immediately assigning the 175th a replacement flying mission."

Maryland's Air National Guard is scheduled later this month to deploy with the A-10s to the U.S. Central Command theater of operations in the Middle East.

