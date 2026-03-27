DUNDALK, Md. — March 26th, 2024, is a day many will never forget.

WATCH: Two years after the Key Bridge fell, Dundalk businesses still trying to bounce back Dundalk businesses recovering two years after the Key Bridge collapse

The Key Bridge collapsed, and with it, booming traffic for many businesses, including Little Crystal Bijoux in Dundalk.

Owner Laura Quintana told WMAR-2 News how the bridge's absence affected her.

“I had found out that a large percentage of my guests either work in Baltimore City or County, but they live in Anne Arundel or Prince George’s County, and my shop was one of many on their routes home," Quintana said. “Now that it’s not there anymore, I am inconvenient. I am an hour or more out of the way.”

Smokin Joe’s Grill Manager Ritesh Gautam said they experienced similar struggles.

“Our lunch rush is not as big anymore because we found out after asking a lot of people that they’re leaving the house earlier. They’re already where they need to be, whereas they would’ve been here getting something before work," Gautam said.

Two years later, both businesses are still working to bounce back.

“Happily last year I noticed that we are inching back to where we were," Quintana said.

Both benefited from help from the state through a PNC Foundation grant to the Community College of Baltimore County.

Quintana, through social media and marketing classes.

“Six classes once a month to really understand social media marketing and marketing in the modern day. That was incredibly helpful.”

Gautam benefited from receiving financial literacy and business training.

“I was able to be a part of the program, get some funding, as well as get training for business owners.”

Through that he was able to receive a grant from the Latino Economic Development Center for $50,000.

“It was substantial at the time. It definitely helps us with day-to-day costs.”

Still, they wait with bated breath for the bridge to be completed in 2030.

