Two men arrested in connection with Woodlawn murder

WOODLAWN, Md. — Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Pierce earlier this month.

Cameron Adams, 36, and Dwayne Lee, 38, both face multiple charges, including first-degree murder in the case.

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Pierce, 26, was shot and killed on Sunday, July 12, at the Red Roof Inn on Whitehead Court.

According to charging documents, two masked suspects showed up at the motel just before 1:30 a.m. One of the suspects, dressed in all black and with a face covering, shot Pierce twice in the back near the second-floor stairwell.

Pierce had been staying with his girlfriend at the motel.

Court records indicate Pierce, his girlfriend and several friends were involved in an altercation with a group of women staying in another room earlier that night.

Police were called to the motel for a reported assault involving the groups shortly before 10 p.m., more than three hours before the shooting.

Investigators say surveillance footage showed a vehicle associated with the women leaving the motel and later returning with the two men accused in Pierce's killing.

These arrests follow the arrest of a suspect last week in a separate Gwynn Oak double homicide that occurred just days before Pierce's murder.

Adams is being held without bond and is scheduled to be back in court on August 28. Lee is currently being held without bond and has a bond hearing Friday afternoon and a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 21.