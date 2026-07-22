Teen arrested in fatal shooting of two siblings in Gwynn Oak

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police announce they have made an arrest in a shooting that killed two siblings in Gwynn Oak.

Keith Maurice Jones Jr., 16, has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of the siblings.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough says the suspect was known to the victims. He has been charged as an adult.

McCullough says Jones was at the home a few days prior to the shooting as well.

On July 7, police responded to the 6100 block of Talles Road for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 9-year-old Steve Allen and 15-year-old Giovanna Myrie shot dead in the home.

Police say the parents returned home to find the siblings dead and called 911.

McCullough said the worst calls police typically respond to in the area are speeding and noise complaints.

Jones is currently being held in the Baltimore Count Detention Center.