Apple Update: Towson store union wins historic deal

TOWSON, Md. — Towson Mall has a new historic Apple update. Well, the members of the tech union IAMCORE who work at the Apple store right here in Towson have just made history.

Out of all the digits on the keyboard, they are stuck on the number one. They were the first group of Apple Store workers in the U.S. to unionize. Now, they are the first to push through a monumental three-year labor agreementwith Apple by an overwhelming 96% vote.

“The historic agreement secured by the courageous IAM CORE members at the Towson Apple store sets a new standard for Apple retail workers nationwide, proving the undeniable power of collective bargaining,” said IAM International President Brian Bryant. “The IAM has proven once again that we have the strength to take on some of the biggest companies in the world and win.”

So what does this new deal mean for the folks who work at the Apple store in Towson?

Big Wins:

Work-Life Balance: Scheduling improvements with protections for both current and part-time members.

Pay bump: average raises of 10% over the life of the contract and increases in starting pay for 80% of job classifications.

Job Security: Limits on contracted employees and a severance clause.

Transparency: a fair and clear disciplinary process with protections and accountability.

The agreement also maintains all current benefits and includes an agreement to bargain over any future additions.