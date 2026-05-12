'The pool saved my life': Neighbors push to keep swim centers open after Y announces exit

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Dozens of Baltimore County residents packed a meeting at the Owings Mills Library to fight for the future of two community swim centers after the Y of Central Maryland announced it would not be renewing its contract to operate them.

Baltimore County neighbors push to keep swim centers open after Y announces exit Baltimore County neighbors push to keep swim centers open after Y announces exit

Hyacinth Williams swims at the Randallstown Swim Center Monday through Thursday. Her friends call her the pool police.

"Whenever they're in the pool, and they're acting up, I look at them," Williams said. "I love it. My husband gets up every morning, 'You pooling today?' Yes, I am! I don't miss a beat."

For Williams, the pool is more than a routine—it's part of her recovery.

Taylor Epps Williams after the meeting at the Owings Mills Library

"About 5 years ago, I had a ruptured aneurysm and fluid in my brain, and the pool saved my life. My instructor, Karen, she pushed me and told me I could do it, and this is where I am today," Williams said.

Now she's worried the swim center could be in jeopardy.

The Y announced last month it would not renew its contract with Baltimore County. Derryck Fletcher, chief operating officer of the Y of Central Maryland, said the decision came after honest conversations with county partners.

When neighbors heard the news, they started a petition.

"Basically requesting that Baltimore County government comes in and manages, takes over the swim center so there's no disruption in day-to-day operation; right now I have just under 200 signatures," volunteer Anita Walker said.

Taylor Epps Walker with her signed petition

Many of those residents showed up to the meeting with Baltimore County Council District 4 member Julian Jones Jr., who said the county taking over is one option — or bringing in another operator.

"Maybe another vendor to run the pool for the county, or some combination of that; the county could run the pool and then bring in vendors to teach classes," Jones said.

He says there are a few ways the pool could stay open.

"I don't care who takes it over, so long as they don't close it, as long as whoever steps in does what they need to do for the people of this community," Williams said. "We need the pool to stay open. Period."

Neighbors hope new leadership leads to much-needed repairs around the facility as well.

The Y will continue operating the pool through August 31. Residents want a plan in place before that deadline so the pool remains open September 1.

"The goal is to have the pool open on September 1 in some shape or fashion, and the goal is to provide the same services we have now," Jones said.

Jones also said he hopes to make the swim centers more affordable. His next step is sending out a community survey before meeting with county recreation and parks leadership, the budget officer, and the county executive to determine a path forward.

The Dundalk Swim Center faces the same uncertainty. Jones said he hopes any solution reached for Randallstown will extend there as well.

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