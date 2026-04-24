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Y in Central Maryland to end operations at two swim centers in Baltimore County

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WMAR
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The Y in Central Maryland announced it plans to end its contract with Baltimore County to operate two swim centers in Randallstown and Dundalk.

The organization has been leasing the spaces from the county for nearly 20 years, giving its members more class options and a place to swim.

They told the county that the cost of operations was no longer feasible.

"The County is actively reviewing options for the future of these facilities, with a focus on solutions that are fiscally responsible and aligned with community needs,” said Dakarai Turner, a spokesperson for County Executive Kathy Klausmeier's office.

The contracts with the Randallstown and Dundalk locations expire on August 31, 2026.

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