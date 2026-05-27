String of Baltimore County burglaries leads to arrest after ATM theft

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in the Baltimore County area since May 25.

On May 27, just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8600 block of Loch Raven Blvd for reports of a burglary in progress.

Police say they found the suspect, who had allegedly stolen an ATM before fleeing the scene in a U-Haul.

A brief pursuit was initiated before being discontinued.

A short time later, the Harford County Sheriff's Office found the U-Haul in their jurisdiction and the suspect was taken into custody.

Saturday morning, police responded to a similar incident in the same area.

RELATED: Police investigating armed robbery that injured store employee

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 8500 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an injury to his abdomen.

Police say during the robbery, the suspect fired a shot, grazing the victim in the upper body.

It's unclear if the two incidents are related at this time.