Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill becomes latest closure at Towson Mall

TOWSON, Md. — Another closure at the Towson Town Center.

Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill is set to close its doors on June 26.

According to the Maryland Department of Labor's website, the closure will impact 68 total employees.

The steakhouse is just the latest closure at the Town Center, as the Apple Store announced their closure about two weeks ago.

According to a statement sent to WMAR, Apple leadership points to the "departure of several retailers and declining conditions" at Towson Town Center as the reasons for the closure.

Multiple businesses in Towson have departed since mid-2025, including surrounding businesses near the Cinemark theater such as Nando's, and the Greene Turtle, which closed following a promotional event that sparked increased enforcement and scrutiny from Baltimore County officials.

RELATED: Major stores leaving Towson Town Center

Other businesses that have closed inside the mall include Tommy Bahama, Madewell, Banana Republic, and Wockenfuss Candies.