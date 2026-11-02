Towson University band to perform in 2027 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson University Marching Band has been chosen to perform in the 101st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thanksgiving Day in 2027.

Band members learned of the invitation after their Homecoming performance at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Oct. 31. They will represent Towson University and Maryland in the parade.

It will be the band's first Macy's parade appearance since 2009 — the performance that earned the group its "World-Famous" nickname. That year, the band played for millions lining the streets of New York City and millions more watching at home.

"This is an extraordinary achievement for our students, directors and the entire Towson University community," Towson University President Mark Ginsberg said. "Being selected for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is recognition of years of hard work, artistic excellence and dedication. We are thrilled to see the members of the band showcase their talent on a national stage."

Macy's chooses only a few marching bands from across the country each year, selecting Towson from hundreds of applicants.

The band is one of Towson's largest and best-known student groups, with more than 225 members from majors across the university. It performs at football games as well as regional and national events.

"This opportunity is the culmination of years of dedication from our students, staff and marching band community," said Taylor Yozwiak, director of athletic bands. "To be invited back to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an incredible honor and a testament to the passion and talent of our band members. We are excited to represent Towson University and share our unique performance style with audiences across the country."

Planning for the trip starts now, and the band must raise money to cover costs like travel, lodging and meals. Towson is asking alumni, families and arts supporters to donate so every band member can go.

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