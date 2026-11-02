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Veteran Spotlight: Derek Volkmer

This week’s Veteran Spotlight honors Derek Volkmer, a Baltimore native who served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne.
Veteran Spotlight: Derek Volkmer
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This week’s Veteran Spotlight honors Derek Volkmer, a Baltimore native who served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne.

Volkmer served in Iraq from 2005 to 2009 and also took part in a peace mission in Egypt connected to the Camp David peace treaty. He was honorably discharged from the military.

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Known as “Red Beard,” Volkmer was remembered by his family as a devoted family man and proud veteran whose humor brought laughter to those around him. He also volunteered at schools, community events and Touch-a-Truck events.

Volkmer died Sept. 3, 2026, in Virginia. He was 40. He was born July 4, 1986, in Baltimore.

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