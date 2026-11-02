A dry start to the first week of November!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! High clouds and cool temperatures to kick off the first week of November. Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, which persists into the middle of the week. Get ready for warmer than average temperatures as well! Much needed rain chances are expected late-week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light south wind.

Tuesday Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.