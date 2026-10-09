Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Do you recognize them? Baltimore County police looking to identify person in connection to sex offense

WMAR-2 News Latest Headlines: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026
WMAR-2 News Latest Headlines: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026
Sexual offense suspect
Posted

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for help to identify a person in connection with an investigation into a sexual offense.

The offense occurred in the Milford Mill area on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Sexual offense suspect

Additional details surrounding the incident were not released. Investigators are offering a reward for information.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to call 911 or 410-887-4636. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR