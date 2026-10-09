Do you recognize them? Baltimore County police looking to identify person in connection to sex offense

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for help to identify a person in connection with an investigation into a sexual offense.

The offense occurred in the Milford Mill area on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

WMAR

Additional details surrounding the incident were not released. Investigators are offering a reward for information.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to call 911 or 410-887-4636. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

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