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Hurricane Isaias approaches Gulf Coast. Will it impact Maryland weather?

Maryland's Most Accurate: Dry Friday, tracking Hurricane Isaias
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BALTIMORE, Md. — Hurricane Isaias became a Category 3 storm early Friday and forecasters say it is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane when it reaches the Gulf Coast.

Isaias will mark the first time in more than two years a hurricane is poised to make a direct strike on the United States.

2 News is tracking the impact the storm may have on Maryland.

🌀TRACKING ISAIAS: Use Interactive Hurricane Tracker to monitor major hurricane

Tropical moisture from the hurricane will spread our way and look to impact Sunday and Monday.

Rain will possibly be heavy at times with elevated winds. This activity clears up by Tuesday and we see our sunshine return.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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