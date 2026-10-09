This week in Matter for Mallory: Speed humps and postal problems

After nine crashes in front of her home, a Catonsville woman finally feels safe. Mallory follows up on her fight for speed humps and takes a closer look at a federal audit revealing missing keys, delayed mail and questionable package scans at Baltimore-area post offices.

After nine crashes, Catonsville homeowner finally gets speed humps

🚗 After two years and nine crashes near her front door, a Catonsville homeowner is celebrating a long-awaited safety improvement. Baltimore County installed speed humps along Kenwood Avenue after she gathered the required neighborhood support. Now, she's hoping they'll prevent crash number 10.

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Homeowner hopes new speed humps prevent 10th crash into her Catonsville yard

Federal audit uncovers problems at Baltimore-area post offices

📬 Missing postal keys, delayed mail and inaccurate delivery scans are among the problems uncovered in a federal audit of four Baltimore-area post offices. Investigators found 32 postal keys missing or lost, along with packages marked delivered before they reached customers. USPS says corrective actions are underway.

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Missing keys, delayed mail, and inaccurate scans: What a federal audit found at Baltimore-area post offices

💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week: Protect Your Payments

Mailing a check? Consider paying online through a trusted website instead. If you must mail one, take it directly to a post office and monitor your account for unauthorized transactions.

📩 Have a consumer problem you'd like Mallory to investigate?

Email mallory@wmar.com.