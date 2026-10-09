This week in Matter for Mallory: Speed humps and postal problems

After nine crashes in front of her home, a Catonsville woman finally feels safe. Mallory follows up on her fight for speed humps and takes a closer look at a federal audit revealing missing keys, delayed mail and questionable package scans at Baltimore-area post offices.
After nine crashes, Catonsville homeowner finally gets speed humps
🚗 After two years and nine crashes near her front door, a Catonsville homeowner is celebrating a long-awaited safety improvement. Baltimore County installed speed humps along Kenwood Avenue after she gathered the required neighborhood support. Now, she's hoping they'll prevent crash number 10.
Federal audit uncovers problems at Baltimore-area post offices
📬 Missing postal keys, delayed mail and inaccurate delivery scans are among the problems uncovered in a federal audit of four Baltimore-area post offices. Investigators found 32 postal keys missing or lost, along with packages marked delivered before they reached customers. USPS says corrective actions are underway.
💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week: Protect Your Payments
Mailing a check? Consider paying online through a trusted website instead. If you must mail one, take it directly to a post office and monitor your account for unauthorized transactions.
📩 Have a consumer problem you'd like Mallory to investigate?
Email mallory@wmar.com.