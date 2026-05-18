RODGERS FORGE, Md. — We're a few weeks out from Pride Month, and posters in Rodgers Forge meant to spread love and acceptance are being met with hate and vandalism.

Rodgers Forge pride posters vandalized Rodgers Forge pride posters vandalized

In April, Rodgers Forge Pride put up posters around the neighborhood advertising Pride Month events like yoga and a pride crawl.

“Then we always have a pride march and festival on a Sunday. That’s one where we walk through the neighborhood, and it gives a chance for the schools to participate, gives a chance for the community, children, and adults to participate, so it brings the entire community together," said Bryan Crawford with the organization.

Crawford told WMAR-2 News that the posters have been vandalized on a regular basis—torn down, cut up, and spray painted.

“We have replaced many of them, as many as four times or more.”

Unfortunately, it's not a new occurrence.

“Years prior this did always happen probably at about the same rate; the difference this year is simply the tamper-resistant measures have really shown the community that there is vandalism going on and there are a couple of bigots or people reacting with hate.”

He said it's always disappointing to see the vandalism, especially when he thinks about how it affects the youngest community members.

“We have a neighborhood full of children, and the children walk to school every day; they’re not riding buses, they’re walking past these signs. They have grandparents, parents siblings, or they themselves may identify as LGBTQ+ or as allies. And when they see the vandalism, that’s what actually impacts me the most.”

He told us that police have been notified and that some neighbors have seen the vandals on camera.

“As far as Ring video goes, we’ve seen a few people catch Ring video, seems to be adults because the signs are disappearing during school hours.”

He said that moving forward, they'll work with police to make sure their Pride Month events are safe.

