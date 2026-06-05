PIKESVILLE, Md. — It's not every year that a new sport enters Maryland high school athletics. But thanks to in part to advocacy from the Ravens, girls flag football will now be played at high schools all across Maryland this coming school year.

Ravens hold girls flag football clinics Ravens hold girls flag football clinics

In late April, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) unanimously voted to make girls flag football a fully recognized high school varsity sport in Maryland.

The Ravens have been a major supporter for this sport, helping fund emerging programs at schools and now after state recognition, putting on football clinics like this one for both players and coaches.

They say giving girls an easier opportunity to play football is good for the game.

"We want to grow the game of football and we want to make opportunity available to female student-athletes that boys and young men have had for a long, long time," said Ravens Senior Manager of Marketing and Football Outreach Adam Rudel.

"So to level the playing field with an inclusive low-barrier-to-access game and the game that we all know and love, it's really special."

About 90 participants from eight schools in central Baltimore County came to this clinic ranging between rising freshmen to rising seniors.

Running the clinic were coaches like Dulaney High School flag football coach Stephanie Fila who are making it a point to remind these girls that they're blazing a new trail.

"I'm super pumped for the girls that they get to experience this right now," said Fila. Girls in the future are going to see them and be like wow you guys started this here in maryland and then they'll be following in the footsteps of giants.

Girls flag football has been growing rapidly in Maryland since 2023 when only ten schools had a program.

Next school year there's expected to be 132 schools with a team meaning almost two-thirds of MPSSAA schools will be offering girls flag football.

Even though it's a new sport in Maryland, players here believe its exponential growth can continue.

"You know the boys get all the hype when it comes to football. So I would say that when it comes down to the girls playing football I would hope that we get some of the attention and the love and support," said rising sophomore Carlie Wilson who will be playing flag football at Pikesville High School next school year.

"The boys might overpower us just a little bit this first year, but I think the girls definitely have the capability to become the next big thing."

The Ravens are going to continue to be involved during the sport's first state-sanctioned season beyond this week. In fact, the inaugural girls flag football state championship game will be in November on the ravens home field at M&T Bank Stadium.