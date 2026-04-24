Girls flag football becomes Maryland's 26th state championship sport

Girls flag football has now been recognized as a state championship sport, marking a historic milestone for female student-athletes across Maryland.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) made the announcement Friday, adding that the inaugural championship season is set for fall 2026, concluding with the state title games being played at M&T Bank Stadium.

This initiative has been driven by a multi-year effort by the Baltimore Ravens and MPSSAA to drive the growth of girls flag football throughout the state.

With assistance from Under Armour, the Ravens have also provided uniforms to each county that has participated since the launch of the initiative.

Beginning in 2023, the program has grown rapidly, reaching 130 schools across the state of Maryland, with the Ravens providing over $1 million in funding to help further the program.

The program was initially launched in Frederick County and has since spread across 10 county school systems.

Those systems include:

• Baltimore City Public Schools • Baltimore County Public Schools • Calvert County Public Schools • Charles County Public Schools • Frederick County Public Schools • Howard County Public Schools • Montgomery County Public Schools • Prince George's County Public Schools • St. Mary's County Public Schools • Washington County Public Schools

"This is a significant day for both the Baltimore Ravens and the entire state of Maryland," Ravens president Sashi Brown said. "The momentum generated since the launch of our girls flag football pilot program in 2023 has led to this landmark sanctioning announcement. I want to acknowledge our partners at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association and Under Armour for their continued commitment to this shared vision. We set out to create meaningful and equitable opportunities for girls to participate in football across the state, and now we are seeing that vision realized. We know that today's young female athletes will be prepared to become tomorrow's leaders."

"The addition of girls' flag football as Maryland's 26th state championship sport is a landmark moment for our 120,000 annual participants," MPSSAA executive director Andy Warner added. "This achievement fulfills a vision we set in 2021 when we first approached the Baltimore Ravens regarding expanding female student-athlete opportunities through this initiative. By elevating girls' flag football to a championship level, we reaffirm our commitment to providing inclusive, high-impact and education-based opportunities for high school female student-athletes in the state."

Maryland now becomes the 19th state to recognize girls flag football as a championship sport.

Officials say details surrounding the fall 2026 season will be released at a later time.