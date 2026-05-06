Price problems at the pump - drivers struggle with skyrocketing gas prices

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Since the start of the war in Iran, gas prices have skyrocketed in the country.

Wednesday, at a Shell gas station in Towson, it took $121 to fill up a tow truck and $60 for half a tank of another car.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Maryland is $4.45.

That's up 26 cents in just a week.

Baltimore County resident Roger Stokes said it's been difficult.

“We’re all tightening our belts and I have to tighten mine as well. So I don’t wait until it goes on E before I fill up because I just might have a heart attack looking at the price," Stokes said.

He's also had to change budgeting for other necessities.

“I think about it when I go to the supermarket of course. I’m shopping for more deals. I’m also shopping for deals when it comes to maintenance on this thing because the maintenance on my truck is rising as well along with everything else.”

Resident Cooper Williams is in the same boat.

“$25 is going to get me about three gallons, up the street," Williams said, “I thought we had the gas like I thought that was the whole reason for the war. This should be two dollars!”

He told WMAR-2 News that now it costs an extra $35 to fill up his tank, so he's looking for alternative transportation options to save money.

“I’m about to get an e-bike cause this is crazy. I work downtown, I live out here in the county, I’m in traffic. I’m doing this twice a week. $160 easy a week.”

On social media, President Donald Trump said that the war could end soon but added that if Iran doesn't accept the agreement, "the bombing starts."

