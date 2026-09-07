Police say speeding pickup crossed center line, causing head-on crash that killed Reisterstown woman

EDGEMERE, Md. — A pickup truck driving at a high rate of speed crossed the center line, causing a head-on crash that killed a Reisterstown woman on Saturday night, Baltimore County Police say.

Halina Tsishchanka, 50, was the driver of the other car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This happened at the intersection of North Point Road and Shaws Road in Edgemere.

The name of the person driving the truck was not released, and their injuries were not reported.

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