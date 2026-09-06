1 dead, 2 hurt after hit-and-run leads to police pursuit in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a police chase in Jessup early Sunday morning — the second deadly pursuit in Howard County this year.

An Infiniti sedan hit an occupied, parked Howard County Police Department vehicle in the 7100 block of Montevideo Road just after 2:15 a.m., according to officials with the police department. The driver fled the scene and an officer pursued.

The sedan crashed into a retaining wall approximately one mile away. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional occupants were transported to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Montevideo Road remained closed at the Howard/Anne Arundel County line as of Sunday morning.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division has taken over the investigation into the fatal crash as is state law.

Howard County Police Department

This is the second deadly police pursuit in Howard County in 2026.

In January, an officer in an unmarked car tried to pull over the driver of a Honda Accord on Route 32 near Broken Land Parkway around 1:50 a.m. The driver fled, and the officer pursued. The Honda crashed into a wooded area and overturned. A juvenile female inside the car died from head injuries sustained when the car struck a tree. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death an accident.

Bodycam footage released by authorities showed the officer pursuing the Honda until it crashed. After the car came to rest, the officer exited his cruiser, drew his weapon, and approached the driver's side door. He called for backup and emergency medical services. When additional officers arrived, they identified themselves and ordered the occupants to show their hands but received no response. An officer then reported the Honda had caught fire. The Howard County Fire Department extinguished the blaze, which allowed officers to locate the juvenile.

Howard County Officer won't face charges in Howard County crash that killed juvenile Dominick Philippe-Auguste

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced in May that no charges would be filed against the officer involved in that crash.

"After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly," officials with the AG's Office said.

The investigation into Sunday's fatal crash remains ongoing.

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