Our nice stretch of weather continues

Happy Monday!

Hope you aren't laboring too hard out there for the holiday. Pleasant weather continues over from the weekend stretch into Monday. Highs range in the 80s under clear skies. We will see a slight cooling overnight with the 60s expected. For our return to the workforce Tuesday, little change is expected outside of a few more clouds. Our next chance at weather will be Thursday afternoon and evening.

Overnight

Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.