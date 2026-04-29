Police nab driver wanted in deadly hit & run crash on I-695 near Towson

TOWSON, Md. — In January we reported on a deadly hit and run along the outer-loop of I-695 near Towson.

Ahmed Waqus Qayun Kahn, 30 of Virginia, was struck and killed by a Chevy Equinox whose driver took off and never returned.

Maryland State Police say Kahn was the passenger of a vehicle involved in a prior crash.

The cars in that collision were pulled over to the left shoulder, between Providence and Dulaney Valley Roads, when Kahn was hit.

At the time investigators believed the get away car was a Chevy Equinox.

On April 28 a Baltimore County Grand Jury indicted 32-year-old Zaqueo Issac Alvarenga, of Cockeysville, the man they say was behind the wheel.

Maryland State Police Zaqueo Issac Alvarenga

Menjivar now faces negligent manslaughter charges.

He's accused of failing to remain at the scene of an accident with knowledge of the death of another person, failure to return to or remain at the scene of an accident, along with reckless and negligent driving.

Alvarenga is currently being held without bond.

