Police search for car, driver involved in deadly hit & run along I-695 in Towson

WMAR
TOWSON, Md. — Police are in search of the car and driver involved in an overnight deadly hit & run along I-695 near Towson.

Around 2:30am Sunday, a Toyota Camry rear-ended a Mitsubishi Outlander on the outer-loop between Providence and Dulaney Valley Roads.

As both vehicles pulled over to the left shoulder, a third car, a Chevy Equinox, swerved and struck Ahmed Waqus Qayun Kahn, 30 of Virginia, who was a passenger in the disabled Toyota.

Kahn died on scene. The Equinox driver, meanwhile, originally got out of their vehicle, but soon fled the area.

Maryland State Police believe the Equinox is a 2025 model that should still have damage to the front and passenger side.

Anyone potentially witnessing the crash is asked to call investigators at 410-780-2700 or email james.lantz@maryland.gov.

Kelly Groft
