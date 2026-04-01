PIKESVILLE, Md. — Ahead of the first night of Passover on Wednesday, the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company hosted a safe burning event for the community to dispose of leavened products.

WATCH: Pikesville fire company hosts safe chametz burning for Passover Pikesville fire company hosts safe chametz burning for Passover

Pikesville is home to one of Maryland's largest Jewish communities. During Passover, Jewish families abstain from eating leavened products, known as Chametz.

The fire company provided a row of barrels for residents to burn everything from bread to pretzels to cereal while firefighters kept watch.

"For me, this is very symbolic," Larraine Bernstein, a Pikesville resident, told WMAR-2 News. "We've cleaned our kitchens, we're ready for Passover."

Lieutenant Dovi Spigelman started the event a few years ago to provide a safer alternative for the community.

WMAR

"In our community, we've noticed an increased call volume of smoke in the house or uncontrolled fire in the backyard or something like that, where people are trying to do this - and a lot of people do it safely - but there are people who don't have a good space to properly do it," Spigelman explained.

"The community feels a part of it, and it's really just helps to create a lot of good feelings in the community," David Steinberg, a Pikesville resident, told WMAR-2 News.

The burning event also gives the volunteer fire company, which has served the community since 1897, a chance to raise money. The department is hoping to get a new fire engine in service.

"The community has been really receptive. We have a lot of people turning out. Everybody loves it. They get to climb the kids get to climb in the firetrucks," Spigelman added.

Over the last few years, the morning event has become something families can look forward to, allowing them to clear out their cabinets ahead of the holiday without risking a fire at home.

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