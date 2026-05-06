PIKESVILLE, Md. — After 25 years, the Pikesville Farmer's Market is opening a new chapter—and a new location.

Pikesville Farmer's Market kicks off 25th season with a fresh start at a new location Pikesville Farmer's Market kicks off 25th season with a fresh start at a new location

The market kicked off its 25th season at the Pikesville Armory, moving from its longtime home at Pomona Square. The new space allows for 50 vendors to set up shop and makes it easier for the community to visit.

Brenda Hall, a vendor known as the Earring Lady of Baltimore, is back for her second season at the market.

"Year after year, season after season, location to location to location," Hall said. "It's all to help the economy grow; it's all to help small businesses, and it's all to help people to increase the quality of their life with different foods and treat themselves to things and communicate with one another."

There's more variety this season with vendors selling fresh produce, meats, desserts, beverages, prepared foods, food trucks, crafts, cut flowers, frozen treats, apparel, jewelry, health and beauty items, gifts, professional services, and more.

"We just want to support local businesses and support local artists and local farmers and support local creators," Rebecca Silver said.

WMAR The vendor set up at the market

The new location offers more green space to play or have a picnic and increased accessibility.

"The parking space is definitely bigger; there's parking in the front and the back and then the entrances," Karma Francis, Pikesville Farmer's Market Manager, said. "Many ways to come in and out; it kind of forces people to walk through the market, go all the way down, and come back to see the variety of things that are offered."

The market started at the Pikesville Library parking lot, moved to Office Depot (current site of Market Maven), and then to Pomona Square before this move. Brady Griest, owner of McCleaf's Markets, says he's liking this new location.

"It's nice, a change of scenery, not out in the full sun anymore; got some nice, shaded trees here to keep our fruits and vegetables in the shade, keep them healthy longer," said Griest. "It's as fresh as it can be, other than you come to pick it yourself," Griest said.

The Pikesville Farmer's Market is open every Tuesday through November from 2 to 6 p.m. Vendor applications are still being accepted; click here to apply.

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