Woman found dead at Patapsco Valley State Park identified

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland Natural Resources Police have identified the woman found dead at Patapsco Valley State Park in Halethorpe as Phuong Lihn Dang, 39, of Silver Spring.

Dang's body was discovered Monday at Lost Lake after officers responded to a call regarding a deceased adult at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will handle the autopsy.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown.

Officers have determined there is no immediate danger to the public and the Glen Artney Area of Patapsco Valley State Park has reopened to visitors.

Maryland Natural Resources Police are asking anyone who visited Patapsco Valley State Park on Monday, Aug. 31, particularly in the area of Lost Lake and the Grist Mill trailhead, to contact investigators.

They're specifically seeking information from anyone who saw Dang, described as an Asian female wearing a blue sweater and denim shorts, or who witnessed any activity or interactions that may be relevant to the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.

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