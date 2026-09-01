Maryland man faces federal charges after allegedly threatening President Trump, US Secret Service

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Maryland man is facing federal charges for allegedly making threats on social media against President Donald Trump and the United States Secret Service.

Court documents say that Donald Franklin Swope, 53, is accused of repeatedly making Facebook posts about harming President Trump between May 12 and July 27.

On Aug. 5, investigators say Swope made multiple posts threatening the USSS. He made additional threatening posts from Aug. 6-8.

"I will behead you Donald J. Trump and no longer will MY people bare your mark!!" one of the posts says in part.

WMAR

Multiple federal agencies and news outlets were also tagged in the post.

Swope is charged with:



Threats against the President of the United States.

Interstate communication containing a threat to harm.

Influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

If convicted, Swope faces a maximum of five years in prison for each count of threatening communications and 10 years for influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official.

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