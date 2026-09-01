Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A suspect is now in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Harford County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hartford County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred in the area of Tewkesbury Road and Abingdon Road.

Roads in the area will remain closed as the investigation continues, and HCSO reports there is no ongoing threat to the public.

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