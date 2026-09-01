Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Harford County

47511307-processed-8734555E-D979-42D4-9348-B50C65909D65.jpeg
WMAR
Scene at the intersection of Tewkesbury Road and Abingdon Road
47511307-processed-8734555E-D979-42D4-9348-B50C65909D65.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A suspect is now in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Harford County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hartford County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred in the area of Tewkesbury Road and Abingdon Road.

Roads in the area will remain closed as the investigation continues, and HCSO reports there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR