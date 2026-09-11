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Person taken to hospital by helicopter from high school football game

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WMAR-2 News/Mikey Seitz
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TOWSON, Md. — A person was medevaced from the Calvert Hall football field Thursday evening, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Emergency responders were called to the school's football field around 5:40 p.m. for a report of an injured person.

Calvert Hall had a game scheduled for its freshman and sophomore football team against Northeast High School at 4 p.m.

Crews determined he needed to be taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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