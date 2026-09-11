Person taken to hospital by helicopter from high school football game

TOWSON, Md. — A person was medevaced from the Calvert Hall football field Thursday evening, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Emergency responders were called to the school's football field around 5:40 p.m. for a report of an injured person.

Calvert Hall had a game scheduled for its freshman and sophomore football team against Northeast High School at 4 p.m.

Crews determined he needed to be taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.