A favorite frozen custard shop was set to close. But then the community rallied.

COLUMBIA, Md. — At the Hickory Ridge Village Center, it quite literally took a village to keep The Meadows Original Frozen Custard shop in the place it’s called home for the past 16 years.

Tricia Shu, a co-owner, and her husband Yiwei Chang learned that their landlord Kimco Realty, would not be offering a lease renewal over the summer.

The news came after they had spent months asking to begin the process. Only finding out about the company’s choice being made, without even being offered a choice themselves.

“I was very surprised and shocked because we met in January,” Shu recalls.

At first they were told they had 45 days to move out. Then, after some back and forth, it was extended to the end of the year. Kimco staff told the couple that they had already rented out the space to another tenant, who would pay double what they were paying.

It’s not just business for them. It’s family.

Provided by: Yiwei Chang Now a co-owner, Tricia Shu (center) used to visit The Meadows with her two children all the time.

“We took our kids here since the shop is open. So, it has a lot of memories,” Chang said.

Their 17-year-old daughter painted a mural on the wall that reads “Happiness in every Scoop” as part of recent renovations.

WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol) The Meadows is located in the Hickory Ridge Village Center in Columbia, Maryland.

“We get to see so many happy faces every day. People come to us, they're just so excited,” Shu said.

A hyper-local digital outlet, The Merriweather Post, shared the news about their impending closure, and then, everything changed.

The community mobilized with calls, emails, and buying their favorite custards in support.

Lines were out the door.

Provided to WMAR

“The community really helped us. We’re really grateful,” Chang said. “Without them, without the village, you know, we’d probably be looking for somewhere else right now or thinking what to do next."

Kimco came back to the table. And though no official documentation has been signed, they tell WMAR 2 News they’re getting close to it.

They’re planning a customer appreciation day. Hint — it involves free ice cream. Making sure the community gets a scoop of love, or maybe three, right back.