Baltimore boxer balances rising career with supporting people with disabilities

BALTIMORE, Md. — Muhammad Robinson is coming off his biggest win yet as a professional boxer, and puts in hours of training every day to advance his career. But when he steps out of the ring, Robinson takes on a very different mission.

Robinson works at the League for People with Disabilities in Baltimore, where he has spent about two years supporting clients — including, for most of the past six months, Derrick Plater, who has a mental disability.

"Yeah it definitely takes two different skill sets though because boxing is all about you go in there trying to hurt your opponent. You're training, grinding. In here it's like you got to calm it down, you got to be patient with the clients. You got to be soft with them," Robinson said.

Robinson said his time in the ring has helped prepare him for the work.

"It's different but I feel like boxing helped prepare me for a job like this too," Robinson said.

The League for People with Disabilities is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Baltimore area for 99 years. The organization supports over 4,000 people through a variety of programs and relies on staff like Robinson to make an impact.

Jessica Holman, the organization's community services vice president, said the work Robinson does with Plater each day stands out.

"We are helping people with physical, intellectual and mental disabilities connect to the program that best fits their needs," Holman said.

"Each day that Muhammad shows up, he is truly making a difference in Derrick's life. Each day he is supporting Derrick with his goals, also challenging Derrick to learn new things and try new activities. When I see that, it's just reassurance that this is the way it's supposed to be," Holman said.

For Robinson, the work carries a weight that goes beyond a paycheck.

"It's not just like some regular job at the Home Depot or something like that. I'm actually helping and doing good in the community and I'm pretty sure a lot of people appreciate that I'm doing that," Robinson said.

Plater shared what it means to have Robinson show up for him every day.

"I feel happy. Happy," said Plater.

You can find more information about the League for People with Disabilities on their website.

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