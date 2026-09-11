Bill that would allow police to padlock smoke shops who sell illegal substances repeatedly passes committee

BALTIMORE, Md. — A bill that will allow Baltimore City Police to padlock smoke shops that repeatedly sell controlled dangerous substances or unlicensed cannabis passed out of committee on Thursday.

The bill was first introduced by Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen and Council Member Antonio Glover in May.

The Committee on Legislative Investigations heard testimony earlier this year about smoke shops that were selling untested and unregulated products to both adults and kids.

"Right now, if a smoke shop is caught selling illegal drugs, those drugs can be confiscated, that shop can be fined, a clerk can be arrested, but more often than not, that shop will open right back up the very next day and keep doing its shady business," Cohen said.

The bill authorizes the Baltimore Police Department to padlock a shop after it has received two citations and an abatement order from the Office of Administrative Hearings. Now that the bill has passed out of Committee, the full council is expected to hear it on September 28.

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