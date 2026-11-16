PERRY HALL, MD — BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County is looking to transfer ownership of the Perry Hall Mansion to the Preservation Alliance of Baltimore County to finish needed renovations and reopen the historic site to the public.

The county has owned the mansion since 2001. Nestled on a hilltop in Perry Hall, the mansion gave the area its name. Its origins date back to before the United States was a country.

Jeff Morgan/WMAR Perry Hall mansion before being turned over to the Baltimore County Preservation Alliance.

Baltimore County District 5 Councilman David Marks said the property has been largely dormant for decades.

"The county landmarked it, which means it can't be torn down, and put some money into repairing and structurally improving the building, but it's been sitting here now for nearly three decades," Marks said.

The mansion is visibly in need of work. From the outside, paint is peeling and the door has been covered over. However, the Preservation Alliance says the structure itself is sound.

"The building is in fairly good shape, so a lot of the work that we'll be doing is cosmetic. It is structurally sound, so we did do a structural engineering report on it, so that's all sound, but obviously we need to repair some things, paint the building. The big issue is going to be really with the plumbing system, so that's going to be a major part of our work," said Anne Gryczon, executive director of the Preservation Alliance of Baltimore County.

While the county would no longer own the property, it has protected the site from demolition or new development.

Marks compared the project to another local effort.

"I liken this to Angel Park. Perry Hall has the financial capacity and the manpower to renovate this structure, and then once it's renovated, the Preservation Alliance could continue to own it or decide to flip it to someone else," Marks said.

The exact future uses of the mansion are still being determined, but the Preservation Alliance has outlined a vision centered on community access.

"Our organization's goal is to have it as something that's available to the community. So for instance, we like to have events here on a very small scale, lecture series, a workshop series on historic preservation. We're looking at having artist space as well in here. So really something for the community, but again on a very small, quiet scale," Gryczon said.

The alliance said it plans to begin by engaging the community before starting repair and restoration work. Renovation efforts will extend beyond the building to the surrounding grounds, and the alliance said it can get started right away.

"Well, the first thing we're going to do is have a community meeting. We've already engaged with them, so very happy to have their support as well. So want to show the building to everyone in the community and then of course we're going to start the repair and restoration work," Gryczon said.

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