OWINGS MILLS, Md. — From $4.09 a gallon to $3.59, people in Owings Mills got a brief break from high gas prices Friday.

Marylanders' wallets have taken a hit from the skyrocketing gas prices.

People like Nadia Nehme now have to pick and choose what to financially prioritize.

Residents give thanks to Uproar Church during Fueling Hope Gas Giveaway in Owings Mills Owings Mills church gifts people discounted gas

“I actually just bought a house last year, so with all the prices going up and everything it definitely has me rethinking home improvement projects and everything," Nehme said.

Jenine Anderson also has to cut back.

“I don’t really travel as much as I was at least a month ago," Anderson said.

Uproar Church saw that and jumped into action with their annual Fueling Hope Gas Giveaway at an Exxon gas station in Owings Mills.

“We’re here to say let us serve you," Pastor James Teague told WMAR-2 News.

People were able to fill up their tanks for 50 cents off per gallon, all paid for by donations from church members.

Teague said that it's something they've done for years, but the need is even more dire now, evident from the number of cars that lined down Red Run Boulevard.

“We’ve seen everything from people crying and shedding tears. We’ve even had people who could not afford gas and their cars literally break down in the lines and all of our volunteers push them to the pumps. That’s how much people are hurting right now," he said.

The event met much praise from residents.

“It’s really helpful especially since we’re literally trying to buy food and this and that and right now my mom is out of work cause of her health reasons," Anderson said.

"It just helps people have a little extra room in their budget for the month," Nehme added, “A lot of people don’t have savings to go into so when you’re counting your budget and trying to make ends meet it definitely adds a lot of stress for people.”

The church is planning to have more outreach events for the community through the summer.