One week after Gwynn Oak sibling homicides, neighbors hope for arrest

GWYNN OAK, Md. — One week after two children were shot and killed inside a Gwynn Oak home, neighbors are hopeful an arrest will come soon.

Baltimore County Police say parents came home last Tuesday night and found 15-year-old Giovanna Myrie and 9-year-old Steve Allen shot dead inside their Talles Road home.

Investigators remain tight-lipped about the case. A police spokesperson said detectives will not confirm any details regarding potential suspects, adding only that detectives are continuing to investigate, and the department will issue a news release once an arrest is made.

Morris Wright, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 30 years, said news of the killings was difficult to process. He said the family had only been in the neighborhood for a matter of months and that nothing like this had ever happened near his home.

"It was kind of hard to believe," Wright said.

Wright said he hopes investigators find answers soon.

"I know it takes time. You just can't say, you know, a time limit on it, but I just hope that they find out who did it," Wright said.

The killings are part of what has been a violent stretch for western Baltimore County, after a 7-year-old accidentally shot herself on Tuesday, July 14, and a 26-year-old man was shot dead in Woodlawn during the early morning hours Sunday.

READ MORE: 7-year-old girl killed in 'accidental shooting' inside Milford Mill home

"Tragic, of course, it's kids," said one anonymous neighbor. "But also just really confused on how it happened. There's not many details, and everyone wants to protect themselves and in their home and make sure something like this never happens again."

RELATED: Siblings identified in fatal Gwynn Oak shooting

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.