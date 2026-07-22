Old Court Road crash in Pikesville underscores neighbors' safety concerns

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A crash on Old Court Road in Pikesville was caught on video Monday evening, sending debris flying and deer running.

Danny Weiser said he was putting his son to bed around the time it happened.

"I ran out immediately, I grabbed my phone, I called the police right away," Weiser told WMAR-2 News.

Baltimore County Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The driver was not injured.

While it's unclear why the driver veered into the pole, Weiser said crashes along the corridor are not uncommon.

"It was a deja vu, very much so a deja vu moment. Because this isn't the first time something like this has happened. Not to this caliber. We've had two mailboxes hit on various different days, garbage cans hit," Weiser said.

A Baltimore County Dept. of Public Works and Transportation spokesperson noted Old Court Road is a problem area; on a separate section of the road about a mile away, the county is currently seeking public feedback on a proposal for a "road diet," striped buffering, new signage, and signals on part of the road west of Reisterstown Road. The county said its goal is always zero incidents.

Baltimore County Dept. of Public Works and Transportation

Traffic safety has been on the minds of many in Pikesville recently. Two weeks ago, on nearby Reisterstown Road, a bus crash injured 3 dozen people. The cause of that crash is also still under investigation.

READ MORE: As Pikesville crash investigation continues, neighbors work toward safer roads

"The State Highway Administration has a project to resurface MD 140 [Reisterstown Road] between I-695 and Milford Mill Road that is currently in design. It includes milling and resurfacing, restriping and modification of a few traffic signal modifications," a spokesperson told WMAR-2 News on Wednesday.

Old Court Road is maintained by the county in some areas, but is the state's responsibility in the area of Monday's crash. A State Highway Administration spokesperson told WMAR-2 News there are "no immediate plans" for projects between Park Heights Avenue and Falls Road, but remain open to the community's input.

With Beth Tfiloh Congregation nearby, a synagogue and school to which many families walk, Weiser said he would feel safer with sidewalks in the area, and if drivers took a moment to consider who lives nearby.

"There are a lot of young families in the neighborhood, and more coming. We're more concerned about their safety than anything else. Young families, young kids, all of the above. Even the elderly, there's a lot of people who walk around this neighborhood and they're at risk," Weiser said.

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