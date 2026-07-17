As Pikesville crash investigation continues, neighbors work toward safer roads

PIKESVILLE, Md. — While investigators work to determine what caused last week's bus crash on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville, neighbors are continuing their years-long effort to push for safer roads in the area.

"We actually had 3 other accidents [on Reisterstown Road] after the bus accident that occurred," said Dan Brody, a Pikesville native and local business owner who leads the Pikesville Improvement Corporation.

READ MORE: Driver of MTA bus involved in Pikesville crash that injured 30+ identified

Brody and other neighbors are working with local leaders to improve safety on Pikesville roads, including Old Court Road, which runs near the crash site. The speed limit on that stretch is 35 mph.

A speed feedback sign is in the works for Old Court Road between Reisterstown and Greenwood roads; a road diet for Old Court Road is also under consideration.

"We did a study [on Old Court Road] and about 15% of the vehicles going down this section of the road are usually doing 20 and above miles per hour, so that's reckless driving in that case," Brody said.

On Reisterstown Road, Brody said an AI camera captured more than 40,000 drivers in a single day.

"I think a study needs to be done, with the amount of traffic that these roads were built on," he told WMAR-2 News.

"Old Court Road was put in in the 50s," he added. "Reisterstown Road's been here a staple, but 695 was added in the 50s also. So these roads haven't been updated for 70, 80 years now, and I think a full study needs to be done on the amount of vehicles going on this road and traveling through these corridors and if the roads can handle it or the directions they're going are correct," Brody said.

36 people were injured in the Reisterstown Road crash. Investigators have yet to reveal a cause.

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