COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — The saying "cooking with love" takes form as the Open Arms Cafe Food Truck, a nonprofit food truck giving out meals for free.

WATCH: Nonprofit food truck gives out meals for free Nonprofit food truck gives out meals for free

The food truck is ran by nonprofit, YayJoy.

Owner, Ellen Papanikos told WMAR-2 News that she started this method of giving back in November, saying it was a calling that she had to answer.

“I don’t know anything that brings me joy more than being able to help somebody else," Papanikos said.

She gives out free food 18 days out of the month from Baltimore City, Cockeysville, and in Pennsylvania.

Tuesday, a steady number of people in Cockeysville came to Galloway Avenue by the county fire station to pick up the free meals with marinated pork tenderloin, orzo pasta and veggies and applesauce.

Nikki Bloum said that the help couldn't have come at a better time, with the prices of food, gas, and more increasing.

“It’s very expensive to feed two small kids so to be able to come here at least once a week and have a free meal, it’s worth it," Bloum said.

She's noticed a trend coming to the food truck for about a month.

“Every week I kind of notice the same people but then I’ll start seeing more people come in.”

Papnikos also noticing a trend as more people come for her services every week.

“More and more families are coming. This location and the Maryland line, it’s almost all families.”

With prices of food so high and Papanikos being retired, it begs the question - how does she afford to serve over 1,000 meals per month?

Evidently, the community she supports returns the favor and everything is supported through donations, as they have yet to receive any grants.

Moving forward she's working on getting a second truck to use as a mobile food pantry.

If you want to help YayJoy and Open Arms Cafe complete its mission of leaving no person hungry, head here.