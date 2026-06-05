New restaurant opens in Towson after other businesses leave area

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Endings and beginnings shaking are up the Towson business industry with a restaurant opening up in the area while other businesses are leaving the area.

Within the past year some stores left the Towson Town Center including Wockenfuss, Madewell, Tommy Bahamas, and the Apple Store.

RELATED: Towson Town Center Apple Store closing due to 'declining conditions'

Along York Road, Nacho Mama's and the Green Turtle still lie vacant.

Some residents online worry that where there's smoke there's fire.

But as some were exiting, other business owners were trying to find a way in.

"[We've] always interested in Towson but just couldn't really find the perfect spot," said Nick Liberatore.

Liberatore opened up Lib's Grill across from the courthouse on Monday with indoor, outdoor, and private dining spaces.

The family business is a Maryland staple with many restaurants around the state.

Their expansion into Towson is much to the excitement of Nancy Hafford, Executive Director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce.

"It's nice to have such a nice upscale restaurant here in Towson joining some of our finer dining restaurants like Towson Tavern and Bread and Circus," Hafford said.

Liberatore wasn't naive to what was going on with some businesses in the area but he thinks they bring something new.

"I think there's an underserved, niche with our concept it's upscale casual," he said WMAR-2 News, "We love the Towson students, the Towson community, the college itself, but there are other pockets and communities around us."

That's part of the reason they didn't choose to sit along the highly trafficked York Road.

When it comes to businesses success in the downtown area, Hafford told us that crime has never been an issue.

"We haven't had anybody that has come to Towson to dine have a problem. We've run concerts on the street for 18 years. I get over 1000 people there, no one's ever had a problem."

She said that their notoriety alone spells success.

"People know that they wouldn't come here unless they didn't feel it was a very, very good investment. So we're very confident and we've been tracking what's going on with them since the day they opened and so far life is good."

She told WMAR-2 News that with a Thai restaurant and poke place next to come to the area, business couldn't be better in Towson.