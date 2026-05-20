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Missing Reisterstown woman died of accidental drug intoxication

Marcia Ellwood
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Marcia Ellwood, 60, was reported missing on May 2 and found deceased on May 3 in Reisterstown.
Marcia Ellwood
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REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A missing Reisterstown woman's cause of death has been revealed.

The Maryland Medical Examiner determined 60-year-old Marcia Ellwood died of accidental drug intoxication, which included a mix of cocaine and fentanyl.

Ellwood was reported missing on May 2, one day after leaving her home for work.

RELATED: Reisterstown woman found dead day after being reported missing

She never arrived, and no one ever heard from her again.

Shortly after issuing a missing persons bulletin, Baltimore County Police located Ellwooed deceased on Falling Spring Court.

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